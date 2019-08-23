Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 86,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

