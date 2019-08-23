Sentinel Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,846.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $691,864.00 and $8,846.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

