Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $9.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $11.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $10.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.34 million to $40.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.83 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 120.67% and a negative return on equity of 5,057.55%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 309,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,165. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.80. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

