Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post $528.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.50 million and the highest is $531.92 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $873.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

SERV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 1,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 65,869 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 91,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.