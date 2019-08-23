Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.02. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 568,828 shares.

VII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.55.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$707.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,349.14.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

