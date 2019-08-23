Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 217,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 529,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,538. The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.