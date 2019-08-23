Shift Trading Up 4.3% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $4,067.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002239 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,364,313 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

