Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,651. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

