Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 280,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 114,804 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 245,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 426,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.22. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

