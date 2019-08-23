Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 215,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,086. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

