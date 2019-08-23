Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,343 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $159.39. 43,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.