Signition LP Buys 330,900 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Signition LP increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,900 shares during the quarter. Signition LP owned about 0.07% of Baytex Energy worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,729,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the first quarter worth $9,887,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth $6,640,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,224,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

NYSE BTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.53. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

