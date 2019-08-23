Signition LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Signition LP reduced its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Athene comprises about 1.8% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 52.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 and sold 50,000 shares worth $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

