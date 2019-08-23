Signition LP Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signition LP cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.4% of Signition LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $957,376.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,108.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,561.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,406 shares of company stock worth $45,207,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

