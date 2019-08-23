Signition LP Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.50. 18,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,082. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

