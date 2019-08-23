Signition LP Invests $422,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,524. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

