Signition LP Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,467. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $42,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,432 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

