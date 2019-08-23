Signition LP Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 267,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

