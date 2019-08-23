Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $12.63 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $440,015.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00007596 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, ChaoEX and Iquant.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00261077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.01308603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

