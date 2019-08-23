Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $6.61. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 5,735 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.