Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,113,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,122,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter.

SNA stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 199,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,607. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

