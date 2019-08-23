Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 1122354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

