Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 1122354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 11,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

