Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sogou and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sogou’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

