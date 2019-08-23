Sogou (SOGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2019 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

8/7/2019 – Sogou was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

8/5/2019 – Sogou is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Sogou had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2019 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

6/27/2019 – Sogou was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.12 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 10,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. Sogou Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sogou Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

