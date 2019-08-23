Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of SON traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,369,000 after buying an additional 460,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,956,000 after buying an additional 86,954 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 867,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after buying an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

