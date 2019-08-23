Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. Southern Cross Media Group has a 12-month low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of A$1.43 ($1.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

