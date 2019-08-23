SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,108 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF makes up about 7.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 12.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $204,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $57.79.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

