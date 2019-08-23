SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 115,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,761. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.