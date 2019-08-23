Spectiv (SIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Spectiv has a market cap of $100,233.00 and $157.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.01306369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

