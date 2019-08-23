Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,813.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $3,813.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024945 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.02255962 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

