Spectrum (SPT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $28,883.00 and approximately $60,449.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00721943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015133 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,185,135,121 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.