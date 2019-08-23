Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,364,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the previous session’s volume of 316,567 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTA. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,470,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile (NYSE:SMTA)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.