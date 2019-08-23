Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.