State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,920 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Align Technology worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 422,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

In other news, Director Greg J. Santora sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.13, for a total value of $939,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,961,805. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $177.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,111. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

