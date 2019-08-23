State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.50 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 600,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

