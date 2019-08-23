State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.11 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. 2,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

