State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $317.95 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,576 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Chevron by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 213,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

