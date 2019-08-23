State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 12,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

