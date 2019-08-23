State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

