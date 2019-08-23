State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Best Buy worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $25,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after purchasing an additional 295,060 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 699.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,204,000. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $67.17. 13,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,645. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $172,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,697.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,860 shares of company stock worth $101,918,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

