State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,104 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

CMG traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $815.70. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $831.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total value of $3,071,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,464 shares of company stock valued at $124,302,809 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

