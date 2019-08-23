State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 738 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $158.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 132,076 shares worth $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.