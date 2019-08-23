Stealth Trading Down 20.2% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $5,695.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003942 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001780 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,001,850 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

