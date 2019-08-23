STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.12, 4,421,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,169,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

