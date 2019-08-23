StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW) Trading Up 18.2%

StrongBow Exploration Inc. (CVE:SBW) was up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 112,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 80,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.05.

About StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW)

Strongbow Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, nickel, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the South Crofty tin project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

