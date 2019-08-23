StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market cap of $626,764.00 and approximately $620.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,075,625,515,651 coins and its circulating supply is 9,315,394,342,196 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Crex24, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

