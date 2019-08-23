STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $366.30

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $366.30 and traded as low as $360.00. STV Group shares last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 265,271 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STVG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get STV Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 366.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million and a PE ratio of 87.80.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.