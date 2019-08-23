Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $9.44 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

