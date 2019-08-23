Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.